NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.11. 790,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,126,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after acquiring an additional 489,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

