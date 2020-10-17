NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.11. 790,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,126,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after acquiring an additional 489,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
