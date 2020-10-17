Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 152.7% in September

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the September 15th total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

