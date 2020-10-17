NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $28.07. 383,551,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 90,418,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.11) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

