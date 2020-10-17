NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.89

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 85466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NINOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.61.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $601.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. NIKON CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKON CORP/ADR will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

