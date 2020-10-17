NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.89

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 85466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NINOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.61.
About NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY)
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.
