NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

