Niamh Louise Pellegrini Sells 1,000 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Niamh Louise Pellegrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $263,602.50.

On Thursday, September 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50.

NVRO opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nevro by 52.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

