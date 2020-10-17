NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NGM opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.76.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

