Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Stock Price Up 15.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) rose 15.1% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 1,767,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 297,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

In other Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, EVP Dustin David Norris purchased 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,389.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 62.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,462,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 562,309 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 311,339 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 876,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 859,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NHF)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

