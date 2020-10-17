Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

