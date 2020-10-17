Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 406 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.