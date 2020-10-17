Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.9% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 56.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 52,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

