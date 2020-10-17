New Year Bull Reaches Market Cap of $90,073.57 (NYB)

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded 369.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. New Year Bull has a total market capitalization of $90,073.57 and $7.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, New Year Bull has traded up 166.5% against the dollar. One New Year Bull token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00268601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.01406540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150136 BTC.

About New Year Bull

New Year Bull’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000 tokens. New Year Bull’s official website is www.newyearbull.com . New Year Bull’s official message board is medium.com/@newyearbull

Buying and Selling New Year Bull

New Year Bull can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Year Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New Year Bull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New Year Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

