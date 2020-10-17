New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $12,842,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 16,500 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

