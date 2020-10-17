New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading 5.5% Higher

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 1,969,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,617,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

