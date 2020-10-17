NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on NCCGF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. NCC Group has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.