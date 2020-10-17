Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Lake Street Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,854.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 139,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 162.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.