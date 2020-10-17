Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Alan J. Lane Sells 5,681 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Alan J. Lane sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $46,300.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $8.01 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

