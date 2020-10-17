NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $59,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $65,430.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $57,555.00.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.36.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

