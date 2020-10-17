Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) (ASX:NAN) Insider Acquires A$25,239.14 in Stock

Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) (ASX:NAN) insider Geoff Wilson bought 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.66 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of A$25,239.14 ($18,027.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.67.

Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) Company Profile

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

