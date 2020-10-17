Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) (ASX:NAN) Insider Acquires A$25,239.14 in Stock

Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) (ASX:NAN) insider Geoff Wilson bought 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.66 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of A$25,239.14 ($18,027.96).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.67.
Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.