Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 316.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

