Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

VEA opened at $41.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

