Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after acquiring an additional 263,858 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,363,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,599 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 55.9% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 226,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $891,667. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

