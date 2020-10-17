Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $267.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.99 and a 200 day moving average of $203.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $272.56.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $2,209,966.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,375,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

