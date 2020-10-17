Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

CMI stock opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $227.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

