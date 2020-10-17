Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes $62,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.90, a PEG ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

