Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes $201,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,122,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 51,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,538,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $116.35 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

