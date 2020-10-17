Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes $159,000 Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 5.3% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $7,843,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,377 shares of company stock valued at $89,068,004. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA opened at $243.95 on Friday. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.37. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

