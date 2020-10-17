Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 704 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

