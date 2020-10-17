Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 216 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

