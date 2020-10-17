Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 1,036 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.3% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 452,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.