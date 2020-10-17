Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

