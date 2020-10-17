Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

