Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 135.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,086 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

