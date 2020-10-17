Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases Shares of 2,079 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

MC stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

