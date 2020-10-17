Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

TMO opened at $468.59 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $473.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

