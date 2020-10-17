Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases New Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Service Co. International by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Service Co. International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Service Co. International by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

