Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

TDY opened at $333.20 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

