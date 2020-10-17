Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $12.86 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.