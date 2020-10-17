Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 46.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 73.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 47.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

