Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New $78,000 Investment in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 414 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $207.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.00. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $549,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,656 shares of company stock valued at $18,856,518. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.51.

