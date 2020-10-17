Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New $56,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -347.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.