Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $67,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.70 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

