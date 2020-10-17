Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $62,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 387.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 523,105 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

SQ stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

