Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $61,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $199.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average is $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.26.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

