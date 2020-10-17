Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $53,000 in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 381.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

