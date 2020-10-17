Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $196,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eaton by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Eaton by 39.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 990,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,932,000 after purchasing an additional 281,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.86. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

