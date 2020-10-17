Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.6% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 182.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 262,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 169,595 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 190,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

