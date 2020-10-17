Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $166,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,234 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

