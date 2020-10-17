Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

