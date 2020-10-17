Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys Shares of 337 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CME Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.94.

NASDAQ CME opened at $167.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

